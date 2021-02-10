United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Trading Up 3.9%

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UBAB)’s share price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on United Bancorporation of Alabama in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB)

United Bancorporation of Alabama, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides commercial banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, reorder checks, small business programs, business solutions, merchant services, and cash management services.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorporation of Alabama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.