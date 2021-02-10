Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,760 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 0.7% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 149,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,074,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Union Pacific by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.93. The stock had a trading volume of 24,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $138.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.36.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

