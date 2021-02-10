Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 70,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,628,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $204.65 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.36.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

