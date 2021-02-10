Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,495,000 after acquiring an additional 87,455 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSE:UL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.94. 22,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,038. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average is $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 63.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

