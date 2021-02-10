UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.00

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.00 and last traded at $78.82, with a volume of 562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.28.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.81.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $151,734.00. Also, insider James D. Rine sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $34,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,642 in the last 90 days. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3,230.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

