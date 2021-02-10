Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $167.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.21 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $179.65.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RARE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $314,827.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,243 shares of company stock worth $4,984,427 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

