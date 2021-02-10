Ultra (UOS) Trading Up 56.5% This Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Ultra coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000519 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $65.84 million and $1.70 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded 56.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,923.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.62 or 0.01083221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.57 or 0.00464268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00036641 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000599 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008461 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,578,698 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

