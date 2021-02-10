Ultiledger One Day Trading Volume Tops $150,482.00 (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. Ultiledger has a total market capitalization of $30.59 million and approximately $150,482.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultiledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultiledger has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00059251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.59 or 0.01082400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00055527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.51 or 0.05606085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00025692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00017642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00031745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00041585 BTC.

Ultiledger Coin Profile

Ultiledger is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Buying and Selling Ultiledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

