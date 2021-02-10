UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG.L) (LON:UKOG) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG.L) (LON:UKOG) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.13. UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG.L) shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 39,378,580 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.17. The stock has a market cap of £16.31 million and a PE ratio of -1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32.

About UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG.L) (LON:UKOG)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of eight UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in the Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.