UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L) (LON:UKCM) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.46

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L) (LON:UKCM) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:UKCM traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 67.50 ($0.88). 293,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,742. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 68.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £877.10 million and a P/E ratio of 27.84. UK Commercial Property REIT Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 47.35 ($0.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 87.30 ($1.14). The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.26.

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (UKCM.L) Company Profile

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised £530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

