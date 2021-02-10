UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.94

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.94 and traded as high as $47.64. UFP Technologies shares last traded at $46.48, with a volume of 50,122 shares changing hands.
UFPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sidoti started coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.94. The company has a market cap of $348.37 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.92.
UFP Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPT)
UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.
