UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.94

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.94 and traded as high as $47.64. UFP Technologies shares last traded at $46.48, with a volume of 50,122 shares changing hands.

UFPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sidoti started coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.94. The company has a market cap of $348.37 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 410,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after buying an additional 63,132 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 741.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 51,158 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in UFP Technologies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 39,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in UFP Technologies by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 68,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

