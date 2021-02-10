UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.88-$2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. UDR also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.70-1.82 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.86.

UDR traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.52. 28,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,422. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.71, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

