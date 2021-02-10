UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ISNPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $15.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.91. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

