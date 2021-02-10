UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.40. 196,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,896. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 595.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.