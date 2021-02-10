Ubisoft Entertainment SA Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report released on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UBSFY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

UBSFY stock opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -991.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

