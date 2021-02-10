Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) PT Raised to $370.00

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BWS Financial from $290.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.62% from the stock’s current price.

UI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

UI opened at $357.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $362.68.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.98 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 147.97% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $403,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at $659,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 2.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 117.6% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

