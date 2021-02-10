U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,515 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after buying an additional 1,410,994 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,272,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after acquiring an additional 132,491 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,851,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,914,000 after acquiring an additional 686,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.52. The company had a trading volume of 184,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,821,698. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $55.69.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

