Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.65-5.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.
NYSE:TYL opened at $423.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $391.51. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $247.22 and a 52 week high of $466.21.
TYL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $366.82.
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.
See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.