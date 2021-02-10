Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

TYL opened at $423.12 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.22 and a 1-year high of $466.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $428.95 and a 200-day moving average of $391.51.

Several analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.82.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.19, for a total value of $8,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,077,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $31,422,329 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

