Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Guggenheim

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.22% from the stock’s current price.

TWTR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.76.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $60.73. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $3,693,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $675,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,460 shares of company stock valued at $14,918,537 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 9.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

