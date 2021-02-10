Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.22% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.26.

Twitter stock opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Twitter has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $60.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.50.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $3,690,362.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,460 shares of company stock worth $14,918,537 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 141,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after buying an additional 99,800 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Twitter by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,166 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

