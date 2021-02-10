Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Position Lowered by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,863 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 388.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,949 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after buying an additional 85,746 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWTR opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $60.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of -43.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $3,693,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $335,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,460 shares of company stock valued at $14,918,537. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.62.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

