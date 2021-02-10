Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading 11% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s share price traded up 11% during trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $200.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Twist Bioscience traded as high as $176.24 and last traded at $175.38. 1,421,764 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 886,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.02.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.
In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $47,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,341,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,550 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $380,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,988 shares of company stock valued at $36,106,253 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.53 and its 200-day moving average is $107.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 0.83.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. Analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
