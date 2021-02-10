Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading 11% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s share price traded up 11% during trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $200.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Twist Bioscience traded as high as $176.24 and last traded at $175.38. 1,421,764 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 886,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.02.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TWST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 246 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $47,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,341,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 3,550 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $380,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,988 shares of company stock valued at $36,106,253 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,375,000 after buying an additional 370,176 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 92.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,102,000 after buying an additional 1,516,988 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,488,000 after acquiring an additional 234,339 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 66.8% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,349,000 after acquiring an additional 647,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 751,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,145,000 after acquiring an additional 454,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.53 and its 200-day moving average is $107.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. Analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.