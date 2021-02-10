Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $465.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $300.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $376.70.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $406.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $411.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.28.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total transaction of $19,028,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO George Hu sold 18,487 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $5,908,075.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 165,396 shares of company stock valued at $58,408,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 44.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,733 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 574.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after purchasing an additional 738,212 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 216.7% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,534,000 after purchasing an additional 682,948 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,526,000 after acquiring an additional 336,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $106,782,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

