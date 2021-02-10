Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Trading 6.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s share price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $375.00 to $450.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Twilio traded as high as $437.98 and last traded at $433.30. 2,823,308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,707,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $406.57.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.13.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.75, for a total value of $524,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,396 shares of company stock worth $58,408,004. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

