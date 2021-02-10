TUI’s (TUI) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on TUI from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. TUI has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 185.75 ($2.43).

Shares of LON:TUI opened at GBX 321.66 ($4.20) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 396.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 360.35. TUI has a 1 year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In other TUI news, insider Peter Krueger purchased 39,663 shares of TUI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £42,439.41 ($55,447.36).

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

