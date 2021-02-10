Trust Wallet Token Price Tops $0.66 (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $164.37 million and $15.33 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 93.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00051161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.84 or 0.00242937 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 35.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00085350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00069369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00092393 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00063373 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 tokens. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

