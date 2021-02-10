Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 410 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in M&T Bank by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $143.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $171.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.24.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.85.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

