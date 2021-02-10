Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,754 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 15.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRV opened at $147.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.82 and its 200 day moving average is $126.23.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Barclays raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.44.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

