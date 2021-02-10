Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $2,663,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.
NYSE GIS opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.
General Mills Company Profile
General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.
