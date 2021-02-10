Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,921 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXP opened at $126.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

