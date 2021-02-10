Trust Co. of Vermont Has $3.79 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,398,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,195,000 after purchasing an additional 50,557 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,878,000 after purchasing an additional 133,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,911,000 after purchasing an additional 67,926 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,333,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares during the period.

VIG stock opened at $142.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

