Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.40.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $148.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.15. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $245,641.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

