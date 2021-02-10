Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 1,202 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MDT opened at $117.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $158.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $120.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

