Truist Boosts Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $48.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $35.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AFL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.70.

Shares of AFL opened at $46.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,340 shares of company stock worth $2,462,884 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,294,000 after buying an additional 84,677 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

