Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $65.00 price target on the stock. Trinseo traded as high as $57.49 and last traded at $57.23, with a volume of 1908 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.82.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

Get Trinseo alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $80,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,140. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Trinseo by 86.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter worth $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 69.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 309.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the third quarter worth $1,378,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Trinseo Company Profile (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.