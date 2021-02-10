Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $17,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,655,000 after buying an additional 264,095 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

In other news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $79.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.22 and a 200-day moving average of $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.