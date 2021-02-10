Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $13.38 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MSCI were worth $13,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in MSCI by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $417.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $426.50 and its 200-day moving average is $387.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.43.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,506,725 in the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.