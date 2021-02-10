Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $13.12 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $13,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Insiders have sold a total of 88,970 shares of company stock worth $7,941,014 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INFO opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average is $84.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.