Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of Dollar Tree worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $109.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.65. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

