Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $14,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 238.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,281 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,816,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,186,000 after purchasing an additional 681,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,000,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,859,000 after acquiring an additional 321,134 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,854,000 after acquiring an additional 298,734 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,996,000 after acquiring an additional 282,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.76.

TEAM opened at $248.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.04, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $110.01 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.71.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.