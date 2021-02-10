Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 5,560 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American International Group were worth $14,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,076,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,607,000 after purchasing an additional 88,068 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in American International Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIG opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

