Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $16,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $125.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.70. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.65%.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

