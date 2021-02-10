TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $11.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $585.04. 3,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $593.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $660.02.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.44.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,461.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total transaction of $48,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,809.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,540 shares of company stock valued at $55,027,493. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.