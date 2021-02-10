TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $562.00 at Truist

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $581.50.

TDG traded down $21.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $575.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,585. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $660.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $593.05 and its 200-day moving average is $534.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total transaction of $48,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,809.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total value of $5,747,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,529,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,540 shares of company stock worth $55,027,493. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,274,149,000 after purchasing an additional 34,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,049,908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,854 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $738,573,000 after purchasing an additional 133,310 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 552,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $206,677,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

