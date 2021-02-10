Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Insider Sells $17,496.00 in Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) insider Scott Deverell sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $17,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TRNS traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.00. 37,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,884. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.18 million, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $44.46.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRNS shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Transcat from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Transcat by 236.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Transcat by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

