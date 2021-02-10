TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target Raised to $20.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered TransAlta Renewables from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.10.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

