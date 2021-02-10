Traders Buy Large Volume of Hanesbrands Call Options (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 38,080 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 860% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,966 call options.

In other news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $30,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at $440,300.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,629 shares of company stock worth $1,924,104 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.95.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.