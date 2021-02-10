Traders Buy High Volume of Spectrum Brands Call Options (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,025 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,754% compared to the typical daily volume of 106 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,441,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 14,671.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 546,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 543,125 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,076,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,728,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

NYSE:SPB opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.69. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.