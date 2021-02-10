Traders Buy High Volume of Leggett & Platt Put Options (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 1,706 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,525% compared to the average daily volume of 105 put options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of LEG opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. Leggett & Platt has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.39.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $393,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,600.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 640,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after buying an additional 69,164 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,189,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,015,000 after buying an additional 42,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

